Fayette volleyball fell at home to Hilltop 26-28, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 Tuesday. This came after they were swept by Antwerp on Monday, also on their home floor.

Against the Cadets, Bailee Smith registered eight kills, 20 digs and three aces. Trista Fruchey chipped in with six kills and two blocks, while Mataya Rufenacht had three kills, 10 digs and four aces.

Fayette (0-10, 0-6 BBC) welcomes Pettisville tonight and Continental on Saturday.