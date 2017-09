The Pettisville volleyball team earned a five-set victory on the road at North Central Tuesday 25-15, 24-26, 26-16, 22-25, 15-7.

Morgan Leppelmeier led the way with 20 kills, 14 digs and eight aces, while Jess Youse finished with 18 kills. Kyra Behnfeldt added 30 digs for the Blackbirds.

Pettisville (6-4, 5-1 BBC) is at Fayette tonight.