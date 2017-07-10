Delta edges Perrysburg, 4-2

PERRYSBURG – Delta used a three-run first inning to get ahead, then held off a late charge from Perrysburg for a 4-2 victory to open up the District 3 ACME baseball tournament Friday at Leyland Field.

But, the Panthers dropped contests to the eventual district champion Anthony Wayne and also Perrysburg in a rematch on Saturday, eliminating them from the tournament.

In Friday’s game, Delta got a leadoff single from Gabe Freeman in the top of the first, then after a ground out, he came home on a hit by Jason Beverly.

Beverly stole second and then third during Robby Arredondo’s at bat in which he ended up walking. Arredondo also swiped second to put a pair of runners in scoring position for Tristan Saeger, and he came through with a two-run single that made it a 3-0 game.

Saeger was thrown out trying to turn a single into a double and Colin Rouleau grounded out, ending the threat.

“It was big to jump on them before they had a chance to blink,” said Delta coach Bill Vaughan of the important first inning.

The Yellow Jackets answered in the bottom half of the inning as Haydn Smith reached on a infield single, got to second on an error, and scored thanks to a one-out hit from Cameron Githens. After a hit by pitch, a double play got the Panthers and starting pitcher Travis Dunning out of the inning.

Delta was helped out by a hit by pitch in the top of the third when with one out, Cole Mattin was struck. He would steal second, then Beverly singled him home to extend the Panther lead at 4-1.

Dunning continued to work his way out of jams on the mound. In the home half of the third, he recorded two quick outs before back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases. However, he got Luke Borer to hit into a force at third, ending the inning.

Dunning put two runners on with two down in the bottom of the fourth, where he once again got a Perrysburg hitter to hit into a force at third as Arredondo stepped on the bag.

“Travis Dunning is a warrior,” said Vaughan. “We knew he could go against Perrysburg. He will not blink, he will battle every inch of the way. That’s what he did.”

The Yellow Jackets loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth, allowing Drew Sims’ fielder’s choice to score Borer, slicing the Panther lead in half. A Githens walk re-loaded the bases, but Dunning got the next hitter to fly out.

A ground out, Devin Cavanagh’s base hit, and Bryan Mitchell’s walk put two on for Perrysburg in the bottom of the seventh. Dunning then struck out Brock Frydenlund before giving way to Arredondo.

With the tying runs still on base, Arredondo fanned Ian Riddle to put a bow on the victory.

“He hasn’t been in a lot of those pressure situations but you couldn’t tell it,” said Vaughan of Arredondo. “Strike out the guy to end the game. It was great.”

Dunning went 6 2/3 innings to get the win, surrendering 10 hits and striking out four. Borer took the loss for Perrysburg.

Beverly went 2 for 4 and drove in two for the Panthers. Freeman collected two hits and was also walked intentionally, while Saeger (1 for 3) had a pair of RBIs as well.

Panthers eliminated Saturday

