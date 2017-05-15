Archbold sweeps league track meet

Archbold swept the NWOAL Track and Field Championships that wrapped up Friday at Evergreen. The Blue Streak boys finished with 121 points, ahead of runner-up Wauseon who notched 95. The girls won with 128 points, while Wauseon took second with 83.

Deven Girdham won both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles for the Blue Streaks. Also in the boys meet, Jack Fisher placed first in the 400 meter dash.

Archbold had winning relay teams in the 4×200 and 4×400.

Wauseon could not make it three straight boys titles but they did manage to finish second.

The Indians were led by Kyle Vernot who was victorious in both the 1600m and 3200m. Also winning an individual title was Owen Newlove in the 800m.

Winning championships for Archbold in the girls meet were Lexa Richardson (100 hurdles), Dakota Stamm (400), and Gwynne Riley (800). The Streaks then won titles in the 4×200 and 4×400 relay events.

It was the Streaks’ first title since 2013 with Wauseon having won the past three.

Wauseon dominated the distance events as Samantha Aeschliman placed first in the 1600 and Hannah Richer won the 3200. They also got a victory from Halen Mealer in the 300 hurdles.

Haley Nelson of Swanton picked up wins in the 100 and 200. Swanton’s 4×100 relay team of Bobbie Oberle, Nelson, Ally Hendricks and Bridget Harlett earned a win as well.

NWOAL Championships

Boys

Archbold 121, Wauseon 95, Liberty Center 93, Patrick Henry 83, Bryan 70, Swanton 58, Delta 34, Evergreen 24.

Running Finals

110 hurdles- Girdham (A), 16.17; 100- Johnson (PH), 11.47; 4×200 relay- Archbold (Petersen, Blankenship, Ott, Gerig), 1:33.99; 1600- Vernot (W), 4:29.95; 4×100 relay- Patrick Henry (Bonner, Norden, Van De Bussche, Johnson), 44.35; 400- Fisher (A), 50.51; 300 hurdles- Girdham (A), 41.44; 800- Newlove (W), 2:00.85; 200- Johnson (PH), 23.16; 3200- Vernot (W), 9:56.02; 4×400 relay- Archbold (Girdham, Blankenship, Petersen, Fisher), 3:26.57.

Girls

Archbold 128, Wauseon 83, Swanton 79, Liberty Center 73, Evergreen 72, Bryan 62, Patrick Henry 56, Delta 25.

Running Finals

100 hurdles- Richardson (A), 16.68; 100- Nelson (S), 13.23; 4×200 relay- Archbold (Peterson, Roth, Riley, Stamm), 1:48; 1600- Aeschliman (W), 5:25.99; 4×100 relay- Swanton (Oberle, Nelson, Hendricks, Harlett), 51.64; 400- Stamm (A), 58.05; 300 hurdles- Mealer (W), 46.67; 800- Riley (A), 2:26.78; 200- Nelson (S), 26.62; 3200- Richer (W), 12:13.28; 4×400 relay- Archbold (Lambert, Miller, Riley, Stamm), 4:14.24.

Wauseon’s Samantha Aeschliman nears the finish line and a 1600m championship on Friday. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/05/web1_Aeschliman-400.jpg Wauseon’s Samantha Aeschliman nears the finish line and a 1600m championship on Friday. Halen Mealer of Wauseon clears the last hurdle on her way to a championship in the 300m event. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/05/web1_Mealer-300-hurdles.jpg Halen Mealer of Wauseon clears the last hurdle on her way to a championship in the 300m event. Wauseon’s Owen Newlove races to a win in the 800 meters on Friday at Evergreen. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/05/web1_Owen-Newlove-800.jpg Wauseon’s Owen Newlove races to a win in the 800 meters on Friday at Evergreen. Donny Johnson of Patrick Henry just beats out Hunter Van Wert of Evergreen by .02 seconds in the 100m dash. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/05/web1_Boys-100.jpg Donny Johnson of Patrick Henry just beats out Hunter Van Wert of Evergreen by .02 seconds in the 100m dash. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor