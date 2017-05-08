Pettisville girls place third at Lamberson Invitational

MONTPELIER – A few local track and field teams showcased their talents at the Lamberson Invitational Saturday at Montpelier.

In the girls meet, Pettisville finished third with 73 points. Archbold placed sixth with 53 points, while Fayette finished 12th with 18.5.

Holgate won the girls meet with 120.

Placing first for Pettisville was Elizabeth Sauder in the 800m. They also got a championship from their 4×400 meter relay team.

Dakota Stamm of Archbold took first in both the 200m and 400m. Lexa Richardson added a victory in the 100 hurdles and Sydney Ranzau placed first in the pole vault.

Fayette’s Kelsey Fruchey tied for second in the high jump with Natalie Herder of Patrick Henry.

The Archbold boys took fourth with 73 points and Pettisville was seventh with 32.5.

Pacing the Blue Streaks were Clay Gerig with a win in the 110 hurdles and Levi Carmody who won the shot put. Archbold’s 4×800 relay team also picked up a win.

Winning for Pettisville was Zach Morrison in the pole vault.

Boys

Patrick Henry 125, Montpelier 122.5, Toledo Christian 79.5, Archbold 73, Edgerton 61, Hicksville 43, Pettisville 32.5, Tinora 26, Monclova Christian 24.5, Holgate 21, Hilltop 18, North Central 16, Stryker 12, Fayette 9.

100- Johnson (PH), 11.82; 200- Johnson (PH), 23.3; 400- Uribes (MO), 52.82; 800- Blake (MO), 2:03.3; 1600- Bostelman (PH), 4:40.12; 3200- Myers (HIC), 10:29.54; 110 hurdles- Gerig (A), 17.02; 300 hurdles- Sasscer (TC), 43.18; 4×100 relay- Patrick Henry (Bonner, Norden, Van De Bussche, Novak), 45.55; 4×200 relay- Toledo Christian (Fields, Sasscer, Hardy, Marter), 1:34.8; 4×400 relay- Montpelier (Haines, Uribes, Blake, Miller), 3:33.42; 4×800 relay- Archbold (Logan Garrow, Girdham, Caden Garrow, Fisher), 8:29.1; High jump- Evans (E), 6-2; Vault- Morrison (PE), 12-0; Long jump- Friend (MO), 19-5.75; Shot- Carmody (A), 48-7.5; Discus- Tanner (PH), 149-7.

Girls

Holgate 120, Patrick Henry 96, Pettisville 73, Montpelier 69, Hicksville 57.5, Archbold 53, Edgerton 35, Toledo Christian 31, North Central 29, Tinora 25.5, Stryker 24, Fayette 18.5, Monclova Christian 16, Hilltop 12.5.

100- Kuhlman (HO), 13.65; 200- Stamm (A), 27.34; 400- Stamm (A), 58.91; 800- Sauder (P), 2:24.68; 1600- Emma Willett (HO), 5:21.2; 3200- Dembowski (TC), 11:38.07; 100 hurdles- Richardson (A), 16.81; 300 hurdles- Bower (PH), 52.06; 4×100 relay- Holgate (Meyer, Schuller, Aelker, Kuhlman), 53.04; 4×200 relay- Montpelier (Quaderer, Carlson, Lyons, Bumb), 1:53.37; 4×400 relay- Pettisville (Sauder, Foor, Morgan Leppelmeier, Alexa Leppelmeier), 4:20.52; 4×800 relay- Holgate (Raena Willett, Emma Willett, Meyer, Gabbi Willett), 9:58.4; High jump- Swary (HO), 4-10; Vault- Ranzau (A), 9-9; Long jump- Figgins (HIC), 15-2.75; Shot- Schoenefeld (MO), 35-6.25; Discus- Siebenaler (HIC), 130-11.