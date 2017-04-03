Delta High School seeking boys hoops coach

Delta is seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach for the 2017-18 campaign. This season they were under the direction of Jeremy Lohman.

Candidates for the position are expected to have the following qualities: integrity, discipline, enthusiasm, excellent communication and organizational skills, inspirational leadership and a commitment to being a positive role model on and off the court.

Interested and qualified candidates should send a cover letter and resume to athletic director Chad Smith via email at csmith@pdys.org. The application deadline is Monday, April 10.