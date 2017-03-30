Panthers have new direction in 2017

The Delta softball team will undergo a slight transition this season under new coach Pat Bastidas, but they have their full team back which will help them remain competitive.

“Our experience can yield strong pitching and consistent hitting,” said Bastidas of his Panthers.

The Panthers finished with a 6-14 record last season and they will look to improve on that mark in 2017.

Returning for the Panthers are Madi Zimmerman, Erin Mazurowski (second team All-NWOAL), Emily Clifton (honorable mention All-NWOAL), Sara Sintobin (honorable mention All-NWOAL), Hayley Callahan, Sadie Burres and Madi Nadolny.

Bastidas, along with having seven returning letter winners, likes the fact that he has five seniors on the roster in Darian Elendt, Mazurowski, Zimmerman, Clifton and Callahan.

Elendt is a newcomer to the team, joining Sydney Creps, Alexa Tenney, Libby Lantz and Ariel Kohlhofer.

A weakness for Delta is a lack of depth in pitching says the first-year head coach. He is unsure of who has the edge in the NWOAL title race.