Blackbirds drop two games

Pettisville baseball led Hicksville 4-3 after the first inning in Monday’s game, but they were held scoreless the rest of the way as the Aces picked up a 7-4 victory. The Blackbirds then lost to Hilltop on the road Tuesday, 7-1.

Logan Rufenacht paced the Pettisville offense against Hicksville as he went 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Dillon King was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Jake Greer was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs for Hicksville.

Logan Thiel of Hicksville got the win on the mound as he went five innings, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out six. Nate Hartzler took the loss for Pettisville (0-2, 0-1 BBC).

The Birds host Hilltop today and Evergreen for a doubleheader on Saturday.