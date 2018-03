The Pettisville boys basketball team lost its first of the season Thursday night when they fell at home to Stryker, 44-43. The Blackbirds dropped to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the BBC with the loss.

Leading them in scoring was Caleb Rychener who notched 12 points. Detric Yoder added 8 points for the Birds.

Luke Holsopple finished with 11 points and Colton Benson 10 to lead the way for Stryker.

Pettisville is at Hilltop tonight in BBC play.