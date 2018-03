Archbold outscored Holgate 28-11 in the second half as they went on to take down the Tigers, 46-28, at home in non-league boys basketball Saturday.

Bryce Williams of Archbold led all scorers with 18 points. Jake Grim paced Holgate with 16.

The Blue Streak defense held the Tigers to 21 percent shooting from the field.

Archbold (3-1) is at Pettisville this Friday.