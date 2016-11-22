Streaks return talented roster

The Archbold wrestling team has a full roster which should translate to success on the mat this season.

“We expect to have a majority of our lineup represented at the district tournament and a few guys wrestling on Saturday (at the state tournament) in Columbus,” said head coach Brian Becher.

One key aspect stands out about this team above anything else.

“We should be able to fill all of the weight classes for the first time in a few years,” said Becher.

Back for the Blue Streaks are Austin Baker, Gabe Pantoja, Colton Soles, Zach Rocha, Noah Mattin (state qualifier), Austin Wilson (district placer), Elijah Alvarado (district qualifier), Gavin Grime (state qualifier), Noah Quintanilla, Cam Miller, Kasyn Schaffner, Holden Galvan, Izzy Reyes, Gibson Burkholder, Ozzie Juarez, Trevor Short and Anthony Gonzalez.

They will have to replace the likes of David Bell (state placer), Mitchell Hogrefe (district qualifier), Oran Humbert (district qualifier), Jacob Trejo (district alternate), Derek Humbert, Angel Luna and Lukas Rodriguez.

“We have very few wrestlers with experience at the district and state tournaments,” said Becher on the weaknesses of his team. “Our weights are not distributed well, as some of our better wrestlers are in the same weight classes as some of our best wrestlers.”

Becher thinks the Streaks will finish third behind Wauseon and Delta in the NWOAL race.

“The NWOAL once again has some outstanding teams as well as individuals,” he said. “Wauseon returns a number of quality wrestlers from a team that finished as dual meet state runners-up. Delta lost four great wrestlers, but still returns some of the best kids in our league. Swanton will have a good dual meet team, as well as a couple of kids that should place at state. Liberty Center made great strides last year under their new head coach so I expect them to be very competitive this year. Patrick Henry may not have a great dual meet team, but they do have a wrestler with past state tournament experience and two of the better incoming freshmen in our league. The depth of our league may not be what it once was, but the top guys at each weight class will most likely be wrestling on Saturday in Columbus.”

Archbold begins the season at the Cory-Rawson Duals Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 10 a.m.

Archbold’s Gavin Grime, top, looking for a pin in a match last season. Grime was a state qualifier for the Blue Streaks in 2015-16. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2016/11/web1_Gavin.jpg Archbold’s Gavin Grime, top, looking for a pin in a match last season. Grime was a state qualifier for the Blue Streaks in 2015-16. File Photo

By Max Householder mhouseholder@civitasmedia.com

