Foundation game set for Nov. 18

Wauseon High School will be hosting an OHSAA Foundation Basketball game on Friday, Nov. 18 against Fayette.

The varsity girls will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity boys. Admission to the game is $5 for adults and $3 for students. No passes will be accepted for this game.

As part of the OHSAA Foundation Service Week, the Fayette and Wauseon Athletic Departments have chosen to donate the proceeds from the event to the United Way of Fulton County. Come out and support the teams as they prepare for their 2016-17 basketball seasons.