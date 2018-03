The Pettisville volleyball team ended its season with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 loss to Antwerp in the Division IV district semifinal at Defiance Tuesday night.

Jess Youse led the Blackbirds with 13 kills, Teagan Kauffman was next with 12 kills and seven digs, and Morgan Leppelmeier had eight kills and eight digs. Kyra Behnfeldt finished with 17 digs.

Pettisville closes the season with a 20-4 record.