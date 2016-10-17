Blackbirds claim Buckeye Border Conference girls cross country championship

The Pettisville girls cross country team ran away with the Buckeye Border Conference title Saturday at the Archbold Reservoir. It was the program’s fourth straight BBC crown.

The Blackbirds were led by Alexa Leppelmeier who won the event with a time of 19:56. Elizabeth Sauder (19:57) took second and Nichole Foor (20:01) third.

Also for Pettisville, Kelly Miller (21:54) placed eighth and Morgan Leppelmeier (22:27) 11th.

Fayette’s best finisher was Jillian Figgins who placed 15th with a time of 23:16.

Montpelier took first in the boys meet. They were led by Jared Rediger who won the meet with a time of 17:25.

For Fayette, Troy Decant (17:26) was runner-up, Clayton Pheils (17:52) took fifth, Brett Merillat (18:33) 11th and Alex Jaramillo (18:41) 13th.

The Pettisville boys were led by Logan Rufenacht (18:18) who placed eighth and Ben Gray (18:37) who took 12th.

Team Scores

Boys

1. Montpelier 49, 2. North Central 57, 3. Fayette 61, 4. Stryker 94, 5. Pettisville 106, 6. Hilltop 156, 7. Edon 180.

Girls

1. Pettisville 19, 2. Montpelier 77, 3. North Central 89, 4. Hilltop 95, 5. Fayette 119, 6. Stryker 123, 7. Edon 142.