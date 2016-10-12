Volleyball sectional draws announced

The OHSAA announced sectional draws over the weekend as area volleyball teams learned where they will open up tournament play.

In the Division II Bluffton District, Wauseon is the fifth seed and will host seventh-seeded Van Wert next Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

Four teams will represent the county in the Division III Perrysburg District. Swanton is the third seed and will open up at home against Woodmore Wednesday, Oct. 19 beginning at 6 p.m.

Evergreen, the fourth seed, will host sixth-seeded Elmwood that same night and time. Also on Oct. 19, Archbold hosts Northwood while Delta welcomes Seneca East.

Fayette hits the road to take on North Central in the Division IV Defiance District. The Eagles, who are seeded 11th, and North Central who is sixth, will square off on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

Pettisville is the second seed and will meet the winner of Fairview and Edgerton.