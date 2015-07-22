Hunting lottery planned for teal

FINDLAY – Hunters interested in hunting Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area on the opening day of teal season or Labor Day are encouraged to enter a lottery, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Deadline for submitting a lottery entry is Aug. 1.

Both adults and youth can apply for the adult morning hunts. Only youth (17 and younger) can apply for the youth afternoon hunts. Zones and hunt days will be assigned in the order they are drawn.

Successful applicants will receive a permit and special instructions in the mail. Permits are not transferable. Successful applicants may bring up to two guests to hunt with them. Both teal and Canada geese may be hunted.

To apply, applicants must submit a 4×6 inch postcard listing their name, address, Customer ID number and phone number. Only one postcard per applicant is allowed and no duplicates may be submitted. Postcards should be sent to: ODNR Division of Wildlife District Two, 952 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Postcards need to be labeled at the top for the particular hunt in which the hunter is applying (Adult Teal; Youth Teal).

The ODNR Division of Wildlife’s Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area is located in Sandusky County off State Route 6, between Fremont and Sandusky.

For more information on Ohio’s wildlife resources, call 1-800-WILDLIFE or visit wildohio.gov.