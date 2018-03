The Archbold boys soccer team shut out Miller City, 7-0, in a home match Monday afternoon.

Josh Kidder notched a hat trick for the Blue Streaks while Jared Kidder, Kaiden Bedsole, Austin Welch and Clay Gerig also scored. Welch, Bedsole, Jared Kidder and Trevan Kindinger had assists.

Archbold finished with 10 shots on goal to just one from Miller City.

The Streaks (8-0-1) are at Wauseon for a match today at 5 p.m.