Birds fall to Streaks, rebound against Wauseon

Pettisville hosted Archbold in boys soccer Wednesday in a game that was suspended on Aug. 27 due to lightning. The Blue Streaks, who led 1-0 at the 26:44 mark of the first half before play was halted, went on to win 4-1.

Jared Kidder scored a pair of goals for the Streaks, while Austin Welch and Clay Gerig also scored. Josh Kidder had two assists and Kaiden Bedsole added another.

Pettisville’s goal came off the foot of Detric Yoder with Connor Wyse assisting. Archbold out shot Pettisville 15-4.

Yoder also had two goals in Pettisville’s 7-1 victory over Wauseon on Thursday. Also scoring for the Blackbirds was Wyse, Justin Rupp, Eugene Degli-Esposti, Canidate Vickery and Zach Morrison.

The Streaks traveled to Riverdale Saturday where they came away with a 1-0 victory. Denver Beck had the Blue Streak goal with the help of a Josh Kidder assist.

Archbold (5-0-1) hosts Swanton in NWOAL action today at 7 p.m. Pettisville (4-1-1) is at Toledo Christian starting at 5 p.m.