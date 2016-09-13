Archbold boys first, girls second at home Invite

Archbold took first in the boys meet and second in the girls competition to dominate the 2016 Archbold Invitational on Saturday.

The Blue Streak boys won with 75 points, while their girls were second with 60 points. Also in the area, the Wauseon girls placed seventh with 159 points.

Archbold’s boys were led by Logan Garrow who finished second with a time of 18:25.27. Brendon Johns (18:58.86) finished eighth and Caden Garrow (19:03.53) ninth for the Streaks.

Other top 40 finishers for the Streaks were Bryson Taylor (20:09.54) at 23rd and Hunter Beaverson (20:56.97) who came in at 40th.

Swanton got a top ten finish out of Brett Bettinger who finished sixth with a time of 18:50.54. Tommy Chonko was 38th for the Bulldogs with a time of 20:53.83.

The Archbold girls were led by Gwynn Riley who finished seventh with a time of 22:06.42. Kennedy Miller (23:08.42) came in at 13th for the Streaks, Andi Peterson (23:29.17) was 16th, Elizabeth Schmucker (24:26.15) 26th, Maura Riley (24:50.62) 29th and Shylo Richardson (25:17.06) 33rd.

For Wauseon, Hannah Richer placed eighth with a time of 22:32.68. Additionally, Brooke Schuette (23:39.63) took 17th and Megan Carroll (25:59.02) 38th for the Indians.