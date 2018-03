Presale tickets for the Sept. 2 Wauseon football game against Fostoria will be on sale at Wauseon schools this week.

They are available Friday in the middle school office from 7:30-8 a.m., and Friday in the high school office from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Presale tickets are $4 for students, $6 for adults, and all tickets at the game are $6.