Dogs storm past Green Bears

OTTAWA HILLS – With a mix of running, passing, and kicking, Swanton opened the 2016 football season with a convincing 36-6 victory over Ottawa Hills Friday night.

The Bulldogs started the scoring through the air. Quarterback Marek Spiess found Chase Avalos in the flat and he crossed the goal line for a six-yard touchdown. The point after try failed and Swanton led 6-0, which was also the score as the first quarter came to an end.

In the second quarter, Michael Lawniczak found space and ran 16 yards for the score. Nick Koback’s extra point was good and the Bulldogs led 13-0 with 9:34 remaining in the opening half.

On Swanton’s next drive Lawniczak bullied his way into the end zone from five yards out. The extra point from Koback gave Swanton a 20-0 lead.

The Bulldogs’ next drive ran late into the second quarter. With 36 seconds left, Koback nailed a 37 yard field goal to push the lead to 23-0 and that is how it remained at halftime.

On Swanton’s opening drive of the second half, Spiess found Gunnar Oakes from 11 yards out for the score. The Dogs led 30-0 after the extra point by Koback and the running clock began.

Koback later tacked on his second of three field goals, this time from 36 yards out, to increase the Swanton advantage to 33-0.

Ottawa Hills ended the shutout in the fourth quarter as Griffin DeMint found the end zone from one yard out to cut the lead to 33-6.

With time running out in the game, Swanton was faced with a fourth down from about the 34-yard line. Following a timeout, Koback came onto the field to try a long field goal.

He nailed the school record 51-yard kick to finish the scoring for the night.

Lawniczak paced the rushing attack for Swanton with 139 yards on the ground.

The Bulldogs will return to action Friday when they host Tiffin Calvert. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Chase Avalos hauls in a pass before scoring the season’s first touchdown. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2016/08/web1_Avalos-TD-catch.jpg Chase Avalos hauls in a pass before scoring the season’s first touchdown. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor Nick Koback kicks one of three field goals against Ottawa Hills. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2016/08/web1_Koback-kicking.jpg Nick Koback kicks one of three field goals against Ottawa Hills. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor Gunnar Oakes catches a pass from Marek Spiess against Ottawa Hills. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2016/08/web1_Oakes-Catching-OH.jpg Gunnar Oakes catches a pass from Marek Spiess against Ottawa Hills. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor

Koback breaks school’s field goal record