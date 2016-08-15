Wauseon’s Oliviah Banister to play softball at Lourdes

Oliviah Banister of Wauseon recently signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career at Lourdes University. She originally chose to attend Owens, but with the elimination of their softball program she was forced to go elsewhere.

Banister, a first baseman, was an honorable mention All-Ohio selection during her senior season in the spring. In addition, she earned first team all-district honors in 2016 and was a first team All-NWOAL pick after garnering second team accolades as a junior. She was honorable mention All-NWOAL as a sophomore.

Banister ranks second in school history with 26 career doubles, eight home runs, and a .641 career slugging percentage. Her .402 career batting average is fourth all-time for the Indians while her 91 hits and 65 runs batted in also rank in the top five.

Oliviah Banister, a 2016 graduate of Wauseon