Evergreen debates switching to turf football field

As a result of Evergreen adopting a varsity girls soccer program, the topic came up at a recent school board meeting about the possibility of replacing the football field with turf.

This would allow it to support football, soccer, as well as marching band practice.

Brad Morrison of the Maumee Bay Turf Center gave a presentation to the board at their June meeting in which the topic of replacing the field with synthetic turf was first discussed.

However, these talks are still preliminary and the board must have further conversations about costs, as well as the pros and cons of various options before the board decides on how best to provide a competitive soccer field for the new girls’ soccer program.