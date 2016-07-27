Football regions announced for 2016

Regions have been announced for the 2016 high school football season and there not much change from last season. Enrollment counts are updated every two years with this being the second year of the cycle.

The main change is that Division I will go from two regions to four. That does not impact any Fulton County teams other than changing their region number.

The Swanton Bulldogs, coming off the school’s first playoff win in 2015, will remain in Division V, but will now be Region 18. Although the number changed Region 18 is identical to the region Swanton competed in last year. They lost 17-15 in the regional semifinal to eventual regional champion Milan Edison.

The Bulldogs, under coach Mike Vicars, will try to return to the playoffs for the third time despite key losses to graduation.

Also in Region 18 will be Archbold. The Blue Streaks will look to improve on last season’s 4-6 finish.

Other teams in the region include Rossford, Lake, Liberty-Benton, Creston Norwayne, Genoa, Apple Creek Waynedale and Doylestown Chippewa.

Wauseon went 9-1 in the regular season, tying Swanton for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title, before falling in the opening round of the playoffs. The Indians’ playoff foe, Bellevue, and the rest of the teams from last year’s Region 12 will be in Division IV, Region 14 this season. That includes defending state champion Columbus Bishop Hartley, Plain City Jonathan Alder, Ottawa-Glandorf, Napoleon, Port Clinton and Bryan.

Delta will strive to return to the playoffs in Division VI, this time in Region 22. They upended top-seeded Wynford in the playoff opener in 2015 before falling to Van Buren.

Evergreen will also compete in Region 22, along with league foes Patrick Henry and Liberty Center, and Tinora, Ayersville and Gibsonburg.

Football practice begins Monday around the state of Ohio.

Gunnar Oakes of Swanton makes a catch during the playoffs last season. He is expected to be one of the Bulldogs’ leaders in 2016. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2016/07/web1_Oakes-catch-playoff.jpg Gunnar Oakes of Swanton makes a catch during the playoffs last season. He is expected to be one of the Bulldogs’ leaders in 2016. Brendan Wilson is expected to get a number of carries for Wauseon this season. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2016/07/web1_Wilson-Carries.jpg Brendan Wilson is expected to get a number of carries for Wauseon this season.