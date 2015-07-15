Wauseon claims GNOAC title

Wauseon’s summer diving team won the Greater Northwest Ohio Aquatic Conference championship which took place at Bryan on Friday, July 10.

Wauseon won with 212 points, Toledo was second at 148 points, Napoleon third with 94, and Bryan fourth with 77.

The Indians had a bevy of first place finishers in the girls meet, beginning with Bailey McGuire who took home first in the 11-12 age group. In the 15-16 girls age group, Wauseon’s Patience Bachman was first and Alexys Carteaux runner-up.

Jordan Sloan won the 17-18 girls division for the Indians. Additionally, Aizlynn Coronado was runner-up in the 8 and under girls division.

For the Wauseon boys, Carter Hite placed first in the 11-12 age group. Isaac Wilson was second and Cade Smith third in the 13-14 division, while Tony Schweinhagen received second place honors in the 15-16 boys division.

Also, Tristan Burkholder took third in the 8 and under boys division.

The Wauseon summer diving team recently won the GNOAC championship. They defeated teams from Toledo, Napoleon and Bryan to accomplish this feat. Seniors Jordan Sloan, left, and Lexi Witt with the GNOAC championship trophy. Sloan finished first and Witt third in the 17-18 girls age group.