Ohio High School Athletic Association awards $36,000 in scholarships

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hand out $36,000 in college scholarships to recent high school graduates following selections made by each of the OHSAA’s six District Athletic Boards. The OHSAA’s annual college scholarship program is now in its 24th year.

Each of the 36 honorees will receive $1,000 awards, including six (one from each district) who will receive an OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholarship. The point system used in each district is described below. Nike and Molten have also contributed to the OHSAA scholarship program.

“These 36 young people are to be commended for being excellent students, while also achieving numerous honors in athletics,” said OHSAA Interim Commissioner Dave Gray. “They are leaders in their schools and communities and truly represent what it means to be a student-athlete. Their futures are very bright and their families, teachers and coaches are to be proud for the roles they have had in helping guide them to great high school careers and now on to college. The OHSAA is very proud to be associated with each of them.”

More About the Scholar-Athlete Selection Process

Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages; class rank; ACT or SAT scores; varsity letters earned; and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district are based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.

2016 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Recipients

Northwest District (7)

Riley Nagel, Defiance Tinora – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete.

Alicia Hernandez, Archbold – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete.

Cameron Conaway, Greenwich South Central – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete.

Kyle Homan, Maria Stein Marion Local – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete.

Jackson Hemmelgarn, Coldwater – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete.

Alec Rhodes, Findlay Liberty-Benton – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete.

Emily Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete.