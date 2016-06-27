Wauseon wrestlers place first at duals in Florida

The Wauseon Wrestling Team (competing as the Tomahawk Wresting Club) participated in the AAU Scholastic Duals held at the Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida June 14-17.

The team took first in the Community Division 2 Bracket, going 14-0 in their duals over the 3 days. In their preliminary pool, they defeated Columbiana from Ohio 60-18, Sick Nasty from Virginia 65-5, Team Fuzzy Bees from Illinois 50-17, Tallahassee War Noles from Florida 51-21, Team Montana Sidney 66-18, North River from Florida 66-12 and Somerset from Florida 52-14.

In the championship pool they defeated Westerville United from Ohio 59-12, Valley City from North Dakota 84-0, Oak Harbor from Ohio 49-18, Team Clay from Florida 41-22, Troy Christian from Ohio 50-19, Tallahassee from Florida 57-14 and Rootstown from Ohio 42-25.

Taking home individual All-American honors were:

Gold Medalists:

Gavin Ritter 14-0

Sandro Ramirez 14-0

Tre Campbell 14-0

Tony Banister 14-0

Silver Medalists:

Hunter Yackee 7-1

Bronze Medalists:

Trent Davis 12-2

Copper Medalists:

Jarrett Bischoff 11-3

Sandro Ramirez was also named Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament for Community Division 2.

The Tomahawk Wrestling Club placed first in Community Division 2 at the AAU Scholastic Duals held in Florida June 14-17. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2016/06/web1_Wauseon-Wrestlers-Duals-1.jpg The Tomahawk Wrestling Club placed first in Community Division 2 at the AAU Scholastic Duals held in Florida June 14-17.