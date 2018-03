Wauseon baseball got a run in the bottom of the eighth to defeat Montpelier 2-1 on their home field Monday.

The win sets up a winner-take-all game for the outright NWOAL crown Saturday against Bryan.

Franklin Peralta paced the Indians at the plate as he went 2 for 3. Wauseon’s Carter Bzovi got the win on the mound, striking out 12 and only giving up two hits.

The match-up with the Golden Bears is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Wauseon.