Birds dropped by Cadets

The Pettisville baseball team had an unsuccessful trip to Hilltop on Monday, falling to the Cadets 7-2.

Hilltop’s Nic Schieber was the winning pitcher while Christian Barhite of Pettisville suffered the loss. Schieber was also 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs.

Pettisville’s John Rufenacht went 2 for 2, while Barhite, Dillon King and Austin Horning were each 1 for 3.

The Birds then fell 3-1 at Liberty Center on Tuesday. Barhite was 2 for 2 with a double for Pettisville.

Pettisville (2-6, 2-3 BBC) will host Stryker tonight in a BBC contest, before facing the Panthers on the road in a non-conference game on Friday.