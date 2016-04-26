Streaks edge Elmwood

Archbold softball welcomed in Elmwood Saturday morning where they won by a final of 7-6 in 11 innings.

Peyton Dickman paced the Blue Streaks as she finished 3 for 6 with two RBIs. Cassi Wyse was 4 for 6 with an RBI, while Payton Robinson was 3 for 5.

Robinson went the entire way in the circle, allowing 15 hits but striking out five and walking none in getting the win.

Archbold next travels to Napoleon today, Bryan Thursday, and takes on both Anthony Wayne and Toledo Central Catholic on Saturday at Anthony Wayne.