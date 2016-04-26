Indians come back to top Patrick Henry

Wauseon softball traveled to Patrick Henry on Thursday where they scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the Patriots by a final of 6-5 in NWOAL play.

The Indians trailed 5-2 through six innings, and also overcame three errors to get the win.

“The girls came ready to play and executed our game plan throughout the entire game,” said head coach Shelly Borton.

Wauseon’s Reagan Spadafore led them at the plate as she was 2 for 4 with a game high four RBIs. Ally Tefft went 3 for 4 with an RBI, Erin Douglass 1 for 4 with an RBI, and Oliviah Banister was 1 for 2 with a pair of walks and two runs scored.

Leah Johns (2 for 3), Erin Breece (2 for 3), and Makenzie Kern had RBIs for Patrick Henry.

Wauseon’s Alisa Shelt got the win in the circle, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out nine batters and walking only one. Patrick Henry’s Alison Imbrock took the loss.

“Alisa kept battling in the circle and finished with her 9th strikeout to end the game,” noted Borton. “Alisa pitched a heck of a game. She executed perfectly against their power hitters and kept their hits to a minimum. Our defense was also very solid behind her.”

The Indians are at home for three games this week as they host Edon today, Swanton Thursday in NWOAL play, and North Central on Saturday.