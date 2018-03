The Archbold tennis team was at Maumee Valley Country Day on Monday where they won by a 4-1 final.

Jereme Rupp (6-1, 6-1), Erik Short (6-1, 6-3), and Josh Kidder (6-1, 6-2) were victorious in singles for the Blue Streaks. Alex Short and Luke McQuade added a 6-2, 6-0 victory in first doubles.

Archbold is now off until next Monday when they are at Springfield.