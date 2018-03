Delta softball tallied three runs in the top of the third, five in the fifth, one in the sixth, and two more in the seventh to defeat Woodmore 11-2 Tuesday on the road.

The Panthers’ Emily Clifton went 3 for 5 with two doubles. Hayley Callahan got the win in the circle for Delta.

Delta hosts Patrick Henry today and Montpelier on Friday to begin their NWOAL season.