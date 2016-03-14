Local girls make first team in District 7

Numerous girls from the county recently received all-district honors from the District VII Basketball Coaches Association.
Evergreen had a pair of girls in Eden Eisel and Haili Mossing make the District VII first team. Also making first team in Division III was Kierstyn Repp of Archbold and Morgan Mattimore of Delta.
Evergreen’s John Langenderfer was named coach of the year.
In Division IV, Fayette’s Taylor Griffiths and Kaela Seiler were first team all-district. Morgan Leppelmeier of Pettisville also made the first team.
Division II
First team
Kendal Glandorff, Bowling Green; Kalena Harris, Maumee; Olivia Behnfeldt, Napoleon; Andrea Cecil, Oak Harbor; Emma Barney, Oak Harbor; Keasja Peace, Rogers; Tanaya Beacham, Rogers.
Player of the Year: Byrdy Galernik, Toledo Central Catholic.
Coach of the Year: Tom Kontak, Oak Harbor.
Second team
Allye Minor, Bryan; Bekah Swartz, Lake; Zia Cooke, Rogers; Akienrah Johnson, Rogers; Laquelle Jacobs, Scott; Alex Matus, Toledo Central Catholic; Katie Kovacs, Toledo Central Catholic.
Honorable mention
Wauseon: Anna Marshall, Karli Penrod, Rylee Campbell.
Division III
First team
Kierstyn Repp, Archbold; Morgan Mattimore, Delta; Eden Eisel, Evergreen; Haili Mossing, Evergreen; Erica Harder, Genoa; Morgan Smoyer, Otsego; Olivia VanSlooten, Ottawa Hills.
Player of the Year: Haley Pickard, Genoa.
Coach of the Year: John Langenderfer, Evergreen.
Second team
Kamryn Hostetler, Archbold; Alyssa Noe, Evergreen; Allie Teeple, Gibsonburg; Allison Roach, Northwood; Kim Forshey, Otsego; Cheyenne Davis, Rossford; Kyleigh Ramlow, Swanton.
Honorable mention
Archbold: Alyssa Ziegler, Andi Peterson, Cassi Wyse.
Delta: Jenni Davis, Jessi Davis, Madison Mattimore.
Evergreen: Hannah Herr, Kaela Fauble, Rachael Noe.
Swanton: Haley Nelson, Sidney Taylor.
Division IV
First team
Molly Hammersmith, Ayersville; Kaela Seiler, Fayette; Taylor Griffiths, Fayette; Sarah Niese, Holgate; Olivia Frost, North Baltimore; Morgan Leppelmeier, Pettisville; Erin Mohr, Wayne Trace.
Player of the Year: Hannah Blake, Montpelier.
Coach of the Year: Scoop Miller, Fayette.
Second team
Brittany Addington, Ayersville; Alexis Fruchey, Fayette; Addison Bergman, Hicksville; Chelsey Taylor, Hicksville; Haley Doehrmann, Stryker; Taylor Haines, Stryker; Alivia Light, North Baltimore.
Honorable mention
Fayette: Hannah Machacek, Rylee Ruger.
Pettisville: Alexa Leppelmeier, Kate Kauffman.
