Local girls make first team in District 7

Numerous girls from the county recently received all-district honors from the District VII Basketball Coaches Association.

Evergreen had a pair of girls in Eden Eisel and Haili Mossing make the District VII first team. Also making first team in Division III was Kierstyn Repp of Archbold and Morgan Mattimore of Delta.

Evergreen’s John Langenderfer was named coach of the year.

In Division IV, Fayette’s Taylor Griffiths and Kaela Seiler were first team all-district. Morgan Leppelmeier of Pettisville also made the first team.

Division II

First team

Kendal Glandorff, Bowling Green; Kalena Harris, Maumee; Olivia Behnfeldt, Napoleon; Andrea Cecil, Oak Harbor; Emma Barney, Oak Harbor; Keasja Peace, Rogers; Tanaya Beacham, Rogers.

Player of the Year: Byrdy Galernik, Toledo Central Catholic.

Coach of the Year: Tom Kontak, Oak Harbor.

Second team

Allye Minor, Bryan; Bekah Swartz, Lake; Zia Cooke, Rogers; Akienrah Johnson, Rogers; Laquelle Jacobs, Scott; Alex Matus, Toledo Central Catholic; Katie Kovacs, Toledo Central Catholic.

Honorable mention

Wauseon: Anna Marshall, Karli Penrod, Rylee Campbell.

Division III

First team

Kierstyn Repp, Archbold; Morgan Mattimore, Delta; Eden Eisel, Evergreen; Haili Mossing, Evergreen; Erica Harder, Genoa; Morgan Smoyer, Otsego; Olivia VanSlooten, Ottawa Hills.

Player of the Year: Haley Pickard, Genoa.

Coach of the Year: John Langenderfer, Evergreen.

Second team

Kamryn Hostetler, Archbold; Alyssa Noe, Evergreen; Allie Teeple, Gibsonburg; Allison Roach, Northwood; Kim Forshey, Otsego; Cheyenne Davis, Rossford; Kyleigh Ramlow, Swanton.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Alyssa Ziegler, Andi Peterson, Cassi Wyse.

Delta: Jenni Davis, Jessi Davis, Madison Mattimore.

Evergreen: Hannah Herr, Kaela Fauble, Rachael Noe.

Swanton: Haley Nelson, Sidney Taylor.

Division IV

First team

Molly Hammersmith, Ayersville; Kaela Seiler, Fayette; Taylor Griffiths, Fayette; Sarah Niese, Holgate; Olivia Frost, North Baltimore; Morgan Leppelmeier, Pettisville; Erin Mohr, Wayne Trace.

Player of the Year: Hannah Blake, Montpelier.

Coach of the Year: Scoop Miller, Fayette.

Second team

Brittany Addington, Ayersville; Alexis Fruchey, Fayette; Addison Bergman, Hicksville; Chelsey Taylor, Hicksville; Haley Doehrmann, Stryker; Taylor Haines, Stryker; Alivia Light, North Baltimore.

Honorable mention

Fayette: Hannah Machacek, Rylee Ruger.

Pettisville: Alexa Leppelmeier, Kate Kauffman.

Fayette senior Taylor Griffiths was recently named first team all-district by the District VII Basketball Coaches Association. Teammate Kaela Seiler also made first team, while Eagle head coach Scoop Miller was the Division IV Coach of the Year. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2016/03/web1_Griffiths-hits-3.jpg Fayette senior Taylor Griffiths was recently named first team all-district by the District VII Basketball Coaches Association. Teammate Kaela Seiler also made first team, while Eagle head coach Scoop Miller was the Division IV Coach of the Year. File Photo Evergreen’s Haili Mossing looks for her shot in a non-league game against Fayette this season. Mossing was recognized as first team all-district in Division III. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2016/03/web1_Mossing-post-up.jpg Evergreen’s Haili Mossing looks for her shot in a non-league game against Fayette this season. Mossing was recognized as first team all-district in Division III. File Photo Morgan Mattimore of Delta, left, drives toward the bucket in the sectional final against Otsego. Mattimore made first team all-district for the Panthers. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2016/03/web1_Mattimore-v.-Wynn.jpg Morgan Mattimore of Delta, left, drives toward the bucket in the sectional final against Otsego. Mattimore made first team all-district for the Panthers. File Photo