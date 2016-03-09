Area boys frequent all-district teams

The Associated Press announced their all-district boys basketball teams recently as many county athletes received recognition in the Northwest District.

In Division II, Wauseon’s Austin Rotroff was named second team all-district. Head Coach Chad Burt was co-coach of the year with Scott Hamilton of Lexington.

Carter Bzovi of Wauseon was third team all-district.

Swanton’s Bryce McComb led the county in Division III as he was the lone representative on the first team. Making honorable mention for Swanton were Gunnar Oakes and Robbie Gilsdorf.

Archbold’s Bryce Williams was third team all-district. Kaiden Bedsole made honorable mention for the Blue Streaks.

Honorable mention for Delta was Evan Vasquez.

In Division IV, Fayette’s Jerad Seiler was first team all-district. Tristen Bates made third team all-district for the Eagles. Alec Bost was honorable mention.

Division II

First team

Jaden O’Neal, Lima Shawnee, 6-1, senior, 22.9 points per game; Shay Smiddy, Defiance, 6-5, sr., 13.9; Joey Zahn, Lexington, 5-11, sr., 15.4; Wes Vent, Upper Sandusky, 6-3, jr., 22.4; Jayrese Williams, Sandusky, 5-10, jr., 20.1; Cameron Copeland, Toledo Rogers, 5-11, sr., 15.7.

Second team

Kam Singleton, Defiance, 6-4, sr., 18.5; Brett Lauf, Napoleon, 6-0, jr., 13.6; Austin Rotroff, Wauseon, 6-8, so., 12.7; Tyrell Ajian, Mansfield Madison, 6-0, jr., 17.0; Corey Thomas, Ontario, 6-2, sr., 12.8; Jordan Verhoff, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, sr., 12.7; Larry Green, Toledo Scott, 5-11, sr., 17.3.

Division III

First team

Keegan Hall, Milan Edison, 5-10, sr., 10.1; Dantez Walton, Lima Central Catholic, 6-5, sr., 17.7; Tre Cobbs, Lima Central Catholic, 6-0, sr., 20.2; Trey Smith, Delphos Jefferson, 6-5, sr., 24.4; Ethan Linder, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-3, jr., 23.6; Bryce McComb, Swanton, 6-1, sr., 16.2.

Second team

Nathan Craft, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-6, sr., 20.3; Jaret Griffith, Collins Western Reserve, 6-3, fr., 17.2; Dakota Prichard, Spencerville, 6-4, jr., 15.2; Alex Arellano, Paulding, 6-5, sr., 18.0; Logan Bailey, Defiance Tinora, 6-5, sr., 15.2; Hunter Sieben, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-1, jr., 15.6; Andy Brunet, Coldwater, 6-9, sr., 16.1.

Division IV

First team

Jerad Seiler, Gorham Fayette, 6-4, sr., 14.8; Dauson Dales, Defiance Ayersville, 6-0, jr., 13.4; Jordan Brown, Leipsic, 6-4, sr., 18.2; Connor Lautzenheiser, Convoy Crestview, 6-0, sr., 21.6; Chandler Adams, Van Wert Linciolnview; 6-3, sr., 12.3; Trenton Zimmerman, Sandusky St. Mary’s, 6-6, sr., 21.3.; Grant Loy, New Washington Buckeye Central, 6-4, sr., 17.7.

Second team

Sam Williamson, Antwerp, 6-1, sr., 18.7; Alex Michael, Edgerton, 6-3, sr., 16.0; Brayden Wilhelm, Greenwich South Central, 6-2, sr., 15.6; Mitchel Stammen, St. Henry, 6-0, sr., 20.2; Grant Lescallett, New Riegel, 6-3, sr., 14.8; Jared Jakubick, Mansfield St. Peter’s, 6-2, so., 14.1; Owen Adams, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-1, sr., 16.3.

Wauseon’s Austin Rotroff hits a shot over Tinora defender Logan Bailey in a game back in December. Rotroff made second team all-district in Division II as a sophomore this season. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2016/03/web1_Rotroff-over-Bailey.jpg Wauseon’s Austin Rotroff hits a shot over Tinora defender Logan Bailey in a game back in December. Rotroff made second team all-district in Division II as a sophomore this season. File Photo Swanton’s Bryce McComb takes a shot against Genoa in the Division III district semifinal last week at Central Catholic. McComb was named first team all-district in Division III. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2016/03/web1_Bryce-McComb-J.jpg Swanton’s Bryce McComb takes a shot against Genoa in the Division III district semifinal last week at Central Catholic. McComb was named first team all-district in Division III. File Photo