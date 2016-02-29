Indians blow out Woodward to advance

MILLBURY – Backed by a veteran group of players that have the experience of winning sectional titles in each of the past two seasons, the Wauseon boys basketball team added another to the record books as they hammered seventh-seeded Woodward Friday night, 73-45, to claim the Division II sectional title at Lake.

“Sectional champions is big for us,” said head coach Chad Burt on the achievement. “That’s always one of our goals to start the season. We play in a very tough Division II sectional so anytime we can come out of here and get a chance to move on to Bowling Green we are really happy.”

Halfway through the first quarter the Indians led 12-4 with four points each from sophomores Austin Rotroff and Brooks Gype. They also got buckets from seniors Carter Bzovi and Luke Rychener.

Woodward’s G’non Caraway responded with a three and Demorrus Bankston a putback basket to cut it to 12-9 at the 2:43 mark. Gype then hit a triple of his own and Will Dorsey a jumper to push the Wauseon advantage to eight.

The Polar Bears would score six of the next eight points as Daijour Whittington scored but failed to finish the three-point play, Terren Arrington split a pair of free throws and Caraway buried a long three around Dorsey’s tip in to make it 19-15 at the quarter.

However, the Polar Bears were limited to just one bucket in the second quarter as the Indians went on a 14-2 run to break it open.

They did so for most of the way without Rotroff who picked up his second foul in the early minutes of the frame, prompting the Indians’ bench players to step up.

“I thought Will (Dorsey) was big off our bench, and I thought Austin Bachman and Chase Brock really gave us some good minutes off the bench,” stated Burt. “Not only did we maintain the lead (without Rotroff), we extended the lead.”

Dorsey got the run started with the help of Bzovi’s assist, then Bzovi added a corner three and one of two free throws for a 27-15 lead with 4:08 remaining in the half. Chase Brock then converted an open layup before Daron Johnson finally got the Bears on board with a putback at the 2:30 mark.

Rychener added a coast-to-coast hoop and Bachman a putback on a third attempt to close the half with Wauseon on top 33-17.

“I think it was a case where they were missing shots,” said Burt of the second quarter flurry. “We got a little bit of a lead and I thought they started pressing. Taking some shots that were a little more uncharacteristic of them.

“I was happy with the way we kept attacking the rim. That’s something I thought we did for four quarters. We were able to get some easy buckets against them.”

Their offense continued to have success after the break as they outscored Woodward 12-4 in the first 4:34.

First it was Gype who scored off an out of bounds play, followed by Bzovi who converted an aggressive drive to the hoop, and Gype again with a putback to make it 39-17.

Charles Robinson III of Woodward nailed a triple to break the drought and Johnson split a pair at the line around a bucket by Gype and Rotroff’s two free throws.

Rychener’s score on a dribble drive put the margin at 45-21 with 3:26 left in the third.

Whittington scored four straight points for the Bears to get them within 20, but they would not get much closer the rest of the way.

Bzovi paced the Indians as he tallied 18 points. Gype finished with 16, while Whittington recorded 10 for the Bears.

Wauseon now travels to BGSU’s Stroh Center Wednesday night where they will take on Rogers in the second Division II district semifinal, following Toledo Central Catholic and Napoleon.

Pick up third straight sectional crown

