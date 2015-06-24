Streaks stifle PH

Archbold’s ACME baseball team was in action at home against Patrick Henry Tuesday night. The Blue Streaks defeated the Patriots by a final of 8-3.

Bryce Williams finished 2 for 3 at the plate, while Benny Bucklew and Sam Peterson were both 2 for 4 to pace the Streaks on offense.

Gabe Peterson pitched two innings for the Streaks, not allowing a hit and striking out three batters. Patrick Henry’s Joey Nickels took the loss.

Archbold is back in action on Thursday when they host Holgate at 7:30 p.m.