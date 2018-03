Brigan Wymer, a 2015 graduate of Delta and last year’s NWOAL Player of the Year in girls basketball, was named the athlete of the week by the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

A freshman at Ursuline College, Wymer averaged 24 points per game, 6 rebounds per game, 4 assists per game and 3 steals in games against Kentucky Wesleyan and Trevecca Nazarene. She shot 72 percent (13 for 18) from the field and had 30 points and five rebounds against Trevecca Nazarene.