Wauseon senior Caleb Blanchong was 1 of 24 recipients of the Chick Evans Scholarship that was decided on at a selection meeting that took place at The Scioto Country Club on Jan. 7.

Evans Scholars are chosen based on a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character. The scholarship is valued at more than $80,000 over four years.

Blanchong will be attending The Ohio State University in the fall.