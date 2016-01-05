Lady Streaks nip Perrysburg

Despite losing a halftime lead and trailing 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter, the Archbold girls basketball team outscored Perrysburg 15-6 in the final frame to pick up a non-league road win on Wednesday, 47-40.

“This was a very good win for us against a very solid and bigger team,” said Blue Streak coach Brian Ziegler. “Perrysburg does some nice things on offense and (has) some nice post players. This was a great win to end the year and springboard us into 2016.”

Archbold’s defense forced 21 Yellow Jacket turnovers.

Leading the offense were Alyssa Ziegler, Kierstyn Repp and Kamryn Hostetler who all finished with 11 points. Ashlyn Brown scored 16 for Perrysburg.

The Streaks return to action tonight when they welcome in Stryker.