Archbold hosted Sylvania Southview in girls basketball Monday, handling the Cougars 65-27.

Andi Peterson was two rebounds shy of a double-double as she finished with 12 points and eight boards. Emie Peterson and Cassi Wyse both chipped in with eight points for the Blue Streaks.

Archbold (9-1) returns to action next Monday when they face Pettisville on the road.