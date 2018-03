The Fayette girls basketball team dismantled Hilltop on the road on Friday by a final of 67-34.

Alexis Fruchey scored 15 points to lead the Eagles, Taylor Griffiths 13 and Rylee Ruger 12. Fruchey added eight boards while Kaela Seiler finished with nine.

Seiler entered the game needing eight points to eclipse 1,000 for her career and she did so with nine in the first half.

Fayette (8-0) hosts Woodward tonight.

Kaela Seiler gets to 1,000 career points