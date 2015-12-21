Lady Streaks hold down Bulldogs

A 14-point first half deficit and 16-point disadvantage to start the fourth period was to tall of an order for the Swanton girls basketball team as Archbold was victorious on their home floor Friday, 55-38.

“This was a nice league win,” commented Archbold coach Brian Ziegler. “We did a nice job, especially the first half (in) forcing some turnovers and scoring at the offensive end.

“I was happy with our defensive pressure and rebounding tonight. We also did a nice job not allowing Swanton too many fastbreak points.”

“I thought we did a pretty good job at times defensively during the first half against them,” said Swanton mentor Eric Oakes of his squad’s effort. “Offensively (we) had problems just finishing at the basket. I know of at least four to five times we got the ball to the block and either missed or turned it over.”

The Blue Streaks had six different players score in the opening period, while Haley Nelson buried a triple for Swanton and Sidney Taylor added a pair of free throws as Archbold led 15-5 after one.

Archbold began quarter number two with a pair of successful free throws for Kierstyn Repp, a bucket from freshman Andi Peterson, two threes for Repp and a pair of freebies by Alyssa Ziegler. Swanton’s Cydney Christensen scored in the middle of that Blue Streak run and one of two at the line from Kyleigh Ramlow made it 27-8 with just under three left in the half.

Andi Peterson was fouled on the next Blue Streak possession in which she converted two free throws to extend the lead before Claire Leidigh hit a jump shot for Swanton at the 2:07 mark.

The Bulldogs’ Taylor Pelland then used the glass for two more points, and after Archbold’s Cassi Wyse came up empty on two free throws, Nelson drilled a three at the buzzer to end the half with the margin at 29-15 in favor of the Streaks.

Swanton pulled to within 12 on multiple occasions in the third quarter, the second after a three for Taylor, then Ramlow’s jumper reduced their deficit to 34-24 with 5:35 left. However, Wyse nailed a shot from the elbow for Archbold and then added a pair at the line, while Ramlow and Repp traded three point baskets to make it 40-27 at the 3:29 mark.

Overall, Oakes was encouraged by what he saw out of his group in the second half.

“In the second half we tried to pick the pressure up, we switched defensive sets a couple times which helped,” he said. “Offensively, we did better job passing and catching the ball, got some shots to go, looked more inside and got to the line.”

After Christensen split a pair at the charity stripe, Brooke Kohler responded for the Streaks with a basket in the post, Repp scored on an assist from Kohler, and Emie Peterson hit two free throws to extend their lead to 46-28. Ramlow scored over an Archbold defender late in the third to pull the Bulldogs to within 16 to begin the fourth.

Ramlow split a pair of free throws and Nelson converted a drive to the basket to bring the Dogs even closer at 46-33 with 5:09 remaining in the game, but that was as close as they got. Consecutive buckets for Andi Peterson and Kamryn Hostetler’s steal and score made it a 19-point difference with only 2:28 to go.

Repp paced the Streaks with 17 points while Andi Peterson had 10. Ramlow and Taylor each scored nine for Swanton while Nelson added eight.

Archbold moved to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the NWOAL with the win. Swanton drops to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the league.

Andi Peterson of Archbold gets an open basket inside in Friday's NWOAL contest against Swanton. Peterson had 10 points while helping the Blue Streaks to a 17 point victory. Archbold's Kierstyn Repp handles the ball along the baseline on Friday against Swanton. Repp finished with 17 points to lead the Blue Streaks in scoring.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@civitasmedia.com

Max Householder can be reached at 419-335-2010

