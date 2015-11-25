Size added to Lady Indians’ roster

The Wauseon girls basketball team was one of the best teams in the NWOAL a season ago, finishing 18-6 overall and 6-2 in the league. They were also sectional champions in Division II, but fell to Wapakoneta in the district semifinal.

But, with top performers in Natalie Koenig who was first team All-NWOAL, all-district and special mention All-Ohio, and Sariah Yackee who was second team All-NWOAL and first team all-district gone to graduation, the Indians will need their young players to step up.

“Hopefully, we can be competitive in the league this year,” said Wauseon coach Ashley Oyer. “We return a solid nucleus of upperclassmen and have some talented young players that will improve as they get more experience. We will be tested with a difficult non-league schedule as well as the quality teams in the league.

“We have a decent amount of quickness and athleticism that will allow us to get up and pressure people. We have quite a bit of size compared to our teams in the past, so hopefully rebounding will be a strength of ours.”

Returning for the Indians are seniors Anna Marshall, Brianna Coblentz, Jana Armstrong, Morgan Bzovi, and Kallie Strauss. Marshall leads the way as she averaged 3.9 points per game and rebounds per game last season.

Outside of Koenig and Yackee, Wauseon must replace the production of Maddie Richer and Sally Frank who each were honorable mention all-league and all-district.

“We graduated three 3-year letter winners and one 2-year letter winner, so experience at the varsity level is something that we lack as we begin the season,” stated Oyer. “We graduated both point guards, but we have two sophomores that are ready to step up to the challenge of running our team.”

Newcomers for Oyer’s group are those sophomore guards, Rylee Campbell and Karli Penrod, as well as freshman guard Brianna Castellano and freshman forward Lexi Sauber.

Oyer looks for Evergreen to be the team to beat in the NWOAL.

“They have the majority of their team back this season including Haili Mossing,” she said. “Patrick Henry also has almost everyone back. Archbold, Delta, Swanton, and Montpelier return some key players and they will be extremely competitive as well.”

The Wauseon girls basketball team returns a “solid nucleus of upperclassmen” according to head coach Ashley Oyer. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2015/11/web1_Wauseon-girls.jpg The Wauseon girls basketball team returns a “solid nucleus of upperclassmen” according to head coach Ashley Oyer. Wauseon’s returning seniors and letter winners for 2015-16. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2015/11/web1_WHS-senior-girls.jpg Wauseon’s returning seniors and letter winners for 2015-16.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@civitasmedia.com

Max Householder can be reached at 419-335-2010

