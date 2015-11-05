Wauseon, Swanton stay ranked in final AP football poll

The Ohio Associated Press released their final football poll for all seven divisions earlier this week.

Wauseon is in sole possession of 10th in Division IV. The Indians finished the regular season 9-1 with a 27-0 shutout win over Patrick Henry last Friday. Wauseon earned a share of the NWOAL championship, their second straight league title.

The other co-league champions, Swanton (9-1), finished the season ranked ninth in Division V. The Bulldogs closed out a 6-1 NWOAL schedule with a 23-14 defeat of Delta in week 10 to take back the Iron Kettle.