Pettisville volleyball team wins in four

The Pettisville volleyball team was at Defiance on Tuesday night, defeating third-seeded Antwerp in four sets, 25-19, 15-25, 25-21 and 25-18, advancing them to the Division IV district final where they will face the top-seed and state ranked Ayersville.

Jess Youse led all Blackbird hitters as she went 6 for 7 hitting with 11 kills and also had four blocks. Both Kate Kauffman and Morgan Leppelmeier each finished with seven kills and 10 digs. Teagan Kauffman added six kills and 10 digs.

Pettisville (19-5) takes on Ayersville tonight at Defiance for the district championship beginning at 6:30 p.m.