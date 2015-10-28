Posted on by

Three Fulton County football teams look to punch playoff ticket


Staff Report

Delta’s Jesse Beverly dives into the end zone for one of his five touchdowns last Friday against Archbold. The Panthers improved their chances dramatically after the 55-20 victory.

Delta’s Jesse Beverly dives into the end zone for one of his five touchdowns last Friday against Archbold. The Panthers improved their chances dramatically after the 55-20 victory.


Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

The 2015 Ohio high school football playoffs are just over a week away as multiple area teams look to make it into the big dance.

Wauseon (8-1) dipped a bit in this week’s OHSAA computer rankings for Division IV, Region 12, dropping down from first to third. They have secured a playoff berth.

The Indians look to move to 9-1 on the season when they host Patrick Henry this Friday. They would clinch a first round home game and a league title with a victory over the Patriots.

Swanton (8-1) remains at fourth in the rankings for Division V, Region 16, securing a playoff berth with last week’s 31-21 triumph over Liberty Center. The Bulldogs meet Delta on Friday with an opportunity to clinch at least a share of the NWOAL title, their first since 1995.

Also in Region 16, Archbold (4-5) sits at 12th but is likely out of playoff contention.

In Division VI, Region 20, Delta (6-3) sits at seventh. The Panthers improved their chances of making it with a 55-20 beat down of Archbold last week, however, a win over Swanton would secure them a spot. It is possible that they could still qualify with a loss in week 10.

Rankings

Region 12 – 1. Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-1) 19.0808, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-3) 17.7507, 3. Wauseon (8-1) 17.6263, 4. Springfield Kenton Ridge (7-2) 14.8485, 5. Bellevue (7-2) 13.45, 6. Ottawa-Glandorf (6-3) 12.8444, 7. Lewistown Indian Lake (7-2) 12.5455, 8. Napoleon (6-3) 12.0611, 9. Caledonia River Valley (6-3) 11.702, 10. Port Clinton (6-3) 11.3056, 11. Lima Bath (6-3) 11.1833, 12. Marengo Highland (5-4) 9.2222.

Region 16 – 1. Creston Norwayne (8-1) 19.2889, 2. Milan Edison (8-1) 19.0889, 3. Millbury Lake (9-0) 18.6889, 4. Swanton (8-1) 15.0167, 5-tie. Doylestown Chippewa (7-2) 14.3833, 5-tie. Apple Creek Waynedale (6-3) 14.3833, 7. Rossford (7-2) 13.2444, 8. Galion (6-2) 12.2847, 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-3) 10.7944, 10. Elyria Cath. (5-4) 9.35, 11. West Salem Northwestern (5-4) 8.9056, 12. Archbold (4-5) 8.1889.

Region 20 – 1. Bucyrus Wynford (8-1) 19.3056, 2. Defiance Tinora (7-1) 16.1777, 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-1) 15.9167, 4. Gibsonburg (9-0) 13.6222, 5. Attica Seneca East (7-2) 13.3056, 6. Defiance Ayersville (8-1) 12.9798, 7. Delta (6-3) 12.1263, 8. Van Buren (6-3) 11.5, 9. Liberty Center (5-4) 10.8182, 10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-3) 10.35, 11. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-4) 9.2475, 12. Columbus Grove (5-4) 8.5611.

Delta’s Jesse Beverly dives into the end zone for one of his five touchdowns last Friday against Archbold. The Panthers improved their chances dramatically after the 55-20 victory.
http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2015/10/web1_Beverly-dive1.jpgDelta’s Jesse Beverly dives into the end zone for one of his five touchdowns last Friday against Archbold. The Panthers improved their chances dramatically after the 55-20 victory. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU