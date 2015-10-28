Three Fulton County football teams look to punch playoff ticket

The 2015 Ohio high school football playoffs are just over a week away as multiple area teams look to make it into the big dance.

Wauseon (8-1) dipped a bit in this week’s OHSAA computer rankings for Division IV, Region 12, dropping down from first to third. They have secured a playoff berth.

The Indians look to move to 9-1 on the season when they host Patrick Henry this Friday. They would clinch a first round home game and a league title with a victory over the Patriots.

Swanton (8-1) remains at fourth in the rankings for Division V, Region 16, securing a playoff berth with last week’s 31-21 triumph over Liberty Center. The Bulldogs meet Delta on Friday with an opportunity to clinch at least a share of the NWOAL title, their first since 1995.

Also in Region 16, Archbold (4-5) sits at 12th but is likely out of playoff contention.

In Division VI, Region 20, Delta (6-3) sits at seventh. The Panthers improved their chances of making it with a 55-20 beat down of Archbold last week, however, a win over Swanton would secure them a spot. It is possible that they could still qualify with a loss in week 10.

Rankings

Region 12 – 1. Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-1) 19.0808, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-3) 17.7507, 3. Wauseon (8-1) 17.6263, 4. Springfield Kenton Ridge (7-2) 14.8485, 5. Bellevue (7-2) 13.45, 6. Ottawa-Glandorf (6-3) 12.8444, 7. Lewistown Indian Lake (7-2) 12.5455, 8. Napoleon (6-3) 12.0611, 9. Caledonia River Valley (6-3) 11.702, 10. Port Clinton (6-3) 11.3056, 11. Lima Bath (6-3) 11.1833, 12. Marengo Highland (5-4) 9.2222.

Region 16 – 1. Creston Norwayne (8-1) 19.2889, 2. Milan Edison (8-1) 19.0889, 3. Millbury Lake (9-0) 18.6889, 4. Swanton (8-1) 15.0167, 5-tie. Doylestown Chippewa (7-2) 14.3833, 5-tie. Apple Creek Waynedale (6-3) 14.3833, 7. Rossford (7-2) 13.2444, 8. Galion (6-2) 12.2847, 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-3) 10.7944, 10. Elyria Cath. (5-4) 9.35, 11. West Salem Northwestern (5-4) 8.9056, 12. Archbold (4-5) 8.1889.

Region 20 – 1. Bucyrus Wynford (8-1) 19.3056, 2. Defiance Tinora (7-1) 16.1777, 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-1) 15.9167, 4. Gibsonburg (9-0) 13.6222, 5. Attica Seneca East (7-2) 13.3056, 6. Defiance Ayersville (8-1) 12.9798, 7. Delta (6-3) 12.1263, 8. Van Buren (6-3) 11.5, 9. Liberty Center (5-4) 10.8182, 10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-3) 10.35, 11. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-4) 9.2475, 12. Columbus Grove (5-4) 8.5611.

Delta’s Jesse Beverly dives into the end zone for one of his five touchdowns last Friday against Archbold. The Panthers improved their chances dramatically after the 55-20 victory. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2015/10/web1_Beverly-dive1.jpg Delta’s Jesse Beverly dives into the end zone for one of his five touchdowns last Friday against Archbold. The Panthers improved their chances dramatically after the 55-20 victory. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor