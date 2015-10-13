Evergreen volleyball moves one step closer to NWOAL title

METAMORA – It seemed as if anyone who stepped on the court wearing an Evergreen uniform nailed a killshot or an ace Thursday night as the Vikings handled Liberty Center 25-11, 25-6 and 25-13 to remain unbeaten in NWOAL play.

Like many recent matches, Eden Eisel started the Vikings off right with a shot from the left side and Alyssa Noe followed with an ace to give the Vikings a quick lead.

Then a barrage of Viking point followed as Kori Kreuz scored from the left and right side, Haili Mossing hammered a bullet from the left and stuck an ace, Kaela Fauble scored twice from the middle and combined with Mossing on a block for another point. Megan Floyd also scored from the left and Lauren Overfield put one down from the back row to give the Vikings a comfortable lead at 17-7.

Two more Eisel kills along with an ace, a Mossing change up and Kreuz’s rip from the right side ended the first set.

Eisel scored on consecutive aces, a dunk at the net and a slam from the middle to start the second set but some attack errors kept LC in the game at 6-4.

However, the Vikings rang up 19 of the next 21 points.

Fauble pounded one down from the middle, Overfield scored an ace, Mossing hammered a shot from the left then Noe, who had been setting the rest of her teammates all night, darted in like a puppy stealing a biscuit from the big dogs to drill a second ball kill.

Fauble drilled four more kills, Floyd three and Mossing blasted a pair of aces to help finish off the second set.

Mossing, Eisel and Fauble combined for 10 third set kills while Rachael Noe got into the act with an ace to key the final set sweep.

Evergreen now needs to beat Montpelier at home tonight to finished unscathed in the league.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Joe Blystone can be reached at fcesports@civitasmedia.com

