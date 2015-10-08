Panthers stymied by Bryan

DELTA – The Delta boys soccer team fell behind 4-1 by the 24:38 mark of the first half at home against Bryan on Tuesday. And although each team scored two goals over the final 64 minutes, the Golden Bears came out on top by a final of 6-3.

Not even five minutes into the game did Bryan score their first goal, as Daniel Borland scored on a rebound to put the Bears up 1-0. Soon after, Delta’s Owen Jagodzinski got free from 25 yards out and drilled it past Bryan goalkeeper Evan Smith, tying the score.

However, no more than two minutes later, Bryan’s Dylan Lehmann responded with a goal to put the Bears back on top, 2-1.

With exactly 30 minutes left in the opening half, Phenick Thongpasouk made a run down the middle of the field, pushing a goal into the right corner of the net to make it a 3-1 Bryan advantage.

Borland added another with 24:38 remaining with Delta’s Ethan Myers all over him.

But the Panthers did not quit, as Anthony Russell found Kyle Hadley on the left side of the net who put it past Smith to make it 4-2 with 21:04 left.

The Panthers went into the half trailing 5-2 after Lehmann’s goal at the 19:11 mark.

Delta scored first after the break when Jared Gilders flew in from the right side, drilling a shot into the right corner to cut the Bears lead to 5-3 with only 3:24 gone by in the second half.

However, at the 22:27 mark, Lehmann took a pass from Eliot Pitman at midfield and scored, putting Bryan back up by three.

Jagodzinski put a ball on net from the left side with just over 21 minutes remaining, but Smith got a hand on the shot to deflect it away from the goal.

Delta stays at home today when they battle Liberty Center on Senior Night.

Delta’s Anthony Russell about to send a pass over to Kyle Hadley who scored the Panthers second goal on Tuesday against Bryan. Delta was defeated by the Golden Bears, 6-3. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2015/10/web1_Russell-to-pass.jpg Delta’s Anthony Russell about to send a pass over to Kyle Hadley who scored the Panthers second goal on Tuesday against Bryan. Delta was defeated by the Golden Bears, 6-3. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Delta goalkeeper Cade Long drills a ball down field in a goal kick situation. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2015/10/web1_Cade-goalkick.jpg Delta goalkeeper Cade Long drills a ball down field in a goal kick situation. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@civitasmedia.com

