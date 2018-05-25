Wauseon boys 3200 relay punches ticket to state

PIQUA – The Wauseon boys had one state qualifiying performance on the first day of competition at the Division II Piqua Regional Thursday.

Advancing for the Indians was their 4×800 meter relay quartet of Joshua Lowry, Owen Newlove, Michael Cheezan and Kyle Vernot. They took second behind league rival Bryan with a time of 8:05.51. Swanton was sixth in the race.

Kyle Zirkle just missed qualifying in the discus for Wauseon, placing fifth with a best throw of 155 feet, 8 inches.

Xavier Torres took 10th in the long jump, leaping 20 feet, 2 inches.

In the boys meet, Springfield Northwestern led with 16 points after day one, Versailles was second with 15 points, Indian Hill had 14, and Bryan and Wauseon tied for fourth with 12.

Van Wert led the girls meet after day one with 11 points. Defiance, Milton-Union and Benjamin Logan were all tied with 10 points, and Toledo Central Catholic was fifth with 8.5.

Results

Boys events

4×800- 1. Bryan (Winzeler, Johnson, Smith, Manon) 8:04.61, 2. Wauseon, 3. Indian Hill, 4. Madeira. Discus- 1. Riedinger (Springfield Northwestern) 164-11, 2. Smith (Eaton), 3. Spencer (Springfield Northwestern), 4. Schwieterm (Coldwater). Long jump- 1. Hoerlein (Fenwick) 22-5.75, 2. Bright (Indian Hill), 3. Thompson (Preble Shawnee), 4. Jones (Versailles). Vault- 1. Brokschmid (Miami East) 15-0, 2. Shellhaas (Versailles), 3. Schauer (Oakwood), 4. Kitchen (Otsego).

Girls events

4×800- 1. Defiance (Crites, Morales, Moening, Soukup) 9:37.61, 2. Tippecanoe, 3. Napoleon, 4. Alter. High jump- 1. Manns (Benjamin Logan) 5-2, 2. Darington (Toledo C.C.), 3. Valentine (Mariemont), 4. Gill (Waynesville). Shot- 1. Beyonce Bobbitt (Milton-Union) 39-2, 2. Johnson (Rogers), 3. Saam (Van Wert), 4. Parrish (Carlisle).

